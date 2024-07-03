The Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio advances steadily in Wimbledon by defeating the American Lauren Davis by 6-3 and 6-1 and breaking a two-year winless streak at the London Cathedral.

Osorio I had just lost the last two years in Wimbledonwhile in 2021, the year of her debut, she achieved her best result at the All England Club by passing the qualifying phase and reaching the third round, where she was stopped by Aryna Sabalenka.

Camila Osorio celebrates her victory and her passage to the final of the Copa Colsánitas. Photo:Colsánitas Cup Press Office

Victory to fly to the second round

The Colombian played against a Davis The player who is ranked outside the top 300 and entered the tournament through the protected ranking, swept the board in a match that was delayed for more than two hours due to rain in London.

Despite a conspicuous bandage he wore on his left thigh, Osorio She took the victory in just over an hour and is guaranteed to be among the top 75 on the list at the end of Wimbledon, in addition to a prize of 110,000 euros.

The victory is also important for the Colombian because it is her third Grand Slam triumph since Australia 2023.

Camila Osorio at the Australian Open. Photo:AFP

Her opponent in the next round could be a tough one. Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia awaits her on Thursday in the second round of Wimbledon. In their only meeting, Beatriz beat Camila on the clay of Rome.

Qualifying for Paris 2024

It was not only a victory for Camila At Wimbledon, this triumph and rise in the WTA rankings allows her to secure her place at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The Cúcuta native obtained a nominal place for Colombia in tennis and becomes the 88th athlete to be in the Olympic games.

“I have just been informed that I am the 88th Colombian athlete to qualify for the Olympic Games. I am doubly happy because I also just won the first round here at Wimbledon. I am so happy to be able to participate and give my best to Colombia,” said the Santander native.

Camila Osorio Photo:Colsanitas Cup Press Office

This will be Camila Osorio’s second experience at the Olympic Games after her participation in Tokyo 2020, where she was eliminated by the Swiss Viktorija Golubic by scores of 6-4 and 6-1 in the first round.

