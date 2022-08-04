Friday, August 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Camila Osorio lost to Raducanu and was eliminated from the WTA 250 in Washington

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Camila Osorio

Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio returns a ball against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio returns a ball against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

The tennis player from Cucuta suffered on account of her service.

Camila Osorio lost by double 6-7 with the Canadian-born Emma Raducanu and was eliminated from the WTA 250 in Washington in the second round of the tournament.

ADVANCE

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Camila #Osorio #lost #Raducanu #eliminated #WTA #Washington

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Russian woman revealed the reason for the influx of migrants in one of the cities of the Moscow region

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.