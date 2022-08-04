Camila Osorio lost to Raducanu and was eliminated from the WTA 250 in Washington

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio returns a ball against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.
The tennis player from Cucuta suffered on account of her service.
August 04, 2022, 04:36 PM
Camila Osorio lost by double 6-7 with the Canadian-born Emma Raducanu and was eliminated from the WTA 250 in Washington in the second round of the tournament.
