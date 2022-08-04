The reason for the influx of migrants in one of the cities of the Moscow region – Ivanteevka – was revealed to Moslenta by a resident of the city, 28-year-old Evgenia.

“Some time ago, apartments in Ivanteevka were relatively cheaper than in other cities of the region, so many new residents appeared here. I can’t say that a large number of visitors upsets me. Rather, it’s a little sad that Ivanteevka for many is a sort of place where you can just spend the night, and at the same time they leave for Moscow every day to work and relax, ”admitted the Russian woman.

The interlocutor of Moslenta emphasized that in Ivanteevka one can also work and relax – there are all opportunities for this. “I want those who live here to appreciate what is here, to spend time here,” she shared.

The girl said that earlier there were strong factories in Ivanteevka. “Now, in the conditions of active import substitution, the restoration of these enterprises would be very helpful. I really want Ivanteevka to develop as an industrial city,” Evgenia said.

