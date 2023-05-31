Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Camila Osorio, eliminated in the second round of Roland Garros after losing to Mertens

May 31, 2023
Camila Osorio, eliminated in the second round of Roland Garros after losing to Mertens


close

camila osorio

Camila Osorio, in Italy.

Photo:

Courtesy of WTA 1,000 of Rome – Internazionali BNL d’Italia

Camila Osorio, in Italy.

The tennis player from Cucuta lost in two sets.

Camila Osorio was eliminated at Roland Garros after losing this Wednesday 3-6, 6-7 against the Belgian Elise Mertens, number 28 in the world ranking, in his second round game.

Camila Osorio, eliminated at Roland Garros

Photo:

Courtesy of WTA 1,000 of Rome – Internazionali BNL d’Italia

The tennis player from Cucuta did not start her match against Mertens in the best way. Not very effective in her service, Osorio saw her options squandered in the first set.

Insecure in her receptions, the best racket in Colombia could not take the game to a comfortable zone. On most occasions he had to respond from the back of the court, with no chance of a fight in the morning. 3-6.

Already in the second sleeve, better established, he took Mertens to the Tie-break. There, despite his determination, he couldn’t force the third set. 6-7(3).

what’s coming

Camila Osorio, under the rain in Rome.

Mertens will play in third against the American Jessica Pegula, current number three in the world.

For his part, at the moment, Osorio has not yet confirmed his presence in any upcoming tournament.

SPORTS

