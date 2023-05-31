Camila Osorio, eliminated in the second round of Roland Garros after losing to Mertens

Camila Osorio was eliminated at Roland Garros after losing this Wednesday 3-6, 6-7 against the Belgian Elise Mertens, number 28 in the world ranking, in his second round game.

Camila Osorio, eliminated at Roland Garros

Photo: Courtesy of WTA 1,000 of Rome – Internazionali BNL d’Italia

The tennis player from Cucuta did not start her match against Mertens in the best way. Not very effective in her service, Osorio saw her options squandered in the first set.

Insecure in her receptions, the best racket in Colombia could not take the game to a comfortable zone. On most occasions he had to respond from the back of the court, with no chance of a fight in the morning. 3-6.

Already in the second sleeve, better established, he took Mertens to the Tie-break. There, despite his determination, he couldn’t force the third set. 6-7(3).

End of illusion for Osorio. 🇨🇴😢 The Colombian, who had entered the main draw as Lucky Loser, could not beat Mertens and fell 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the second round of #Roland Garros. pic.twitter.com/XC8g1xAWtV — ESPN Tennis (@ESPNtenis) May 31, 2023

Mertens will play in third against the American Jessica Pegula, current number three in the world.



For his part, at the moment, Osorio has not yet confirmed his presence in any upcoming tournament.

