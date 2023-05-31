HS Helsinki | Black student caps have been sold in Finland

More and more high school students want to make their law more personal. The traditional hat shop from Helsinki, on the other hand, is fighting against black caps and diamond livery.

Graduation party are just around the corner, and many graduates have had time to get a traditional white cap for them.

However, not everyone’s caps are traditional – and not white any more.

Hattuliike CL Seifert’s Finland country manager Olivia Wuorimaa says that today more and more high school students want to modify their own law in a more personal way. The Danish company, which has been operating in Finland for ten years, has become known especially for customizing student caps.

According to Wuorimaa, many people want for example colored ribbons, decorative lyre or recycled materials for the cap. The cap doesn’t even have to be white, but you can get it, for example, in black or shiny.

The black cap goes back to the one originally used in Finland into the high school uniform, which has been dark blue. Since then, a dark cap has been used as a winter cap and a white as a spring cap.

So far, according to Wuorimaa, black caps are not very common, especially among spring graduates. However, some pieces have been sold.

“However, some young people feel that they fit their style better,” he says.

According to Wuorimaa, another clear trend is storing memories in a cap. For a long time, it has been customary to print, for example, one’s name, the name of the school or the year of graduation inside the cap or on the collar.

As the most recent innovation, you can also print a photo of your choice on the brim of the cap, for example from a group of friends, a class trip or family.

“There are even memes inside some caps,” says Wuorimaa.

All are not enthusiastic about reforming the student act.

For example, ER Wahlman’s hat shop located on Sofiankatu in Helsinki has made a conscious choice to stick to tradition, says the store’s seamstress Anne Tanskanen.

According to him, the student cap in Finland has remained very similar until the 21st century, and cap personalization is a relatively recent phenomenon.

“We want to maintain the Finnish student cap tradition, and we don’t join any fashion fads.”

In recent years, however, Wahlman introduced a so-called vegan student cap in the selection, where genuine leather is not used. At that time, according to Tanskanen, there was a real “vegan cap boom”, which has since subsided.

Instead, Tanskanen unequivocally knocks out black covers, collar embroidery or diamond lyres. And you don’t even ask Wahlman about such things, or if you do ask, a recent high school graduate is in for a history lesson.

“We certainly wouldn’t sell black caps for spring. We stick to traditions, and our customers also know what they are getting from us,” he says.

“In the spring, it’s wonderful when white caps are spinning everywhere. That doesn’t include black, red or blue caps.”

Seifert’s Wuorimaa defends the students’ right to choose their own cap within the framework of certain traditions.

According to him, most of the company’s customers nowadays want to customize their caps in some way. And when high school students see personal caps on other young people, they become even more common, Wuorimaa guesses.

“The traditional white cap is still not going anywhere, and it is not intended to be turned into an elf cap,” he assures.

