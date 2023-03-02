Thursday, March 2, 2023
Amazon | A Bolivian man survived a month in the rainforest by eating worms and drinking his own urine

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 2, 2023
World Europe
0
Amazon | A Bolivian man survived a month in the rainforest by eating worms and drinking his own urine

Jhonatan Acosta is said to have used his last bullet to drive away the peccaries.

Bolivian From Jonathan Acosta, 30, was found in the Amazon rainforest 31 days after he went missing. He got lost on January 25 after getting separated from his hunting party.

In an interview with the Bolivian channel Unitel, Acosta said that he ate worms and other insects and papaya-like fruits to keep alive.

TV interview have been cited by, among others, an Argentinian magazine Perfila Colombian newspaper El Tiempo and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. Acosta said that he drank rainwater collected by his shoes, but also his own urine.

“I asked God for rain. During this whole time, it rained in the jungle on about 15 days. If it hadn’t rained, I wouldn’t have survived, because water is paramount,” Acosta said in a TV interview, according to El Tiempo.

He is said to have lost 17 kilos.

Acosta said that he had to hide in the rainforest from wild animals such as jaguars and wild boar-like beavers.

Acosta’s brother told the Bolivian newspaper Página Siete that he used his only remaining bullet to scare the pack away.

