Camila Escribensthe new Miss Peru, became the successor to Alessia Rovegno to represent the country in Miss Universe. The young woman who achieved said title on the third attempt in the beauty pageant organized by Jessica Newton revealed that —before being a model— she always dreamed of being a professional athlete. However, a malformation in the brain detected during his adolescence forced her to walk away from the sport.

YOU CAN SEE: Camila Escribens: what is the real height of Miss Peru and what foreign nationality does she have?

Therefore, when Camila Escribens was crowned as miss Peru Grand 2019, her goal was to win the Miss Grand International to be able to bring experts from Stanford University to help patients at the Children’s Hospital who have the same condition. The following year, the model received the Miss Supranational Peru crown, but she withdrew due to health problems.

What malformation does Camila Escribens have?

The young woman who lives in the United States said that in her childhood and part of her adolescence she was always a lover of sports, so much so that she became a national high jump champion. However, she had to abandon what she was passionate about because at her short 14 years, Camila Escribens was diagnosed with a cerebral arteriovenous malformation (AVM).

YOU CAN SEE: In what positions were Natalie Vértiz, Karen Schwarz, Valeria Piazza and Laura Spoya in the Miss Universe?

While the model was undergoing treatment for her malformation, the doctors detected Factor VII, a blood deficiency that makes it impossible for his wounds to heal properly. This has generated that Camila Escribens always carry your medications in case you have an accident.

YOU CAN SEE: Miss Peru: who were the beauty queens who returned the crown of the contest?

What is the link between Camila Escribens and the host Rebeca Escribens?

Although some may think that Camila is the daughter of Rebeca Escribns, the truth is that she She is the niece of the television host. However, the famous América Televisión has stated that she does not know her: “Indeed, she is my niece, I have not had the opportunity to meet her, she grew up in the United States. She is the granddaughter of my dad’s brother, my uncle Walter. Her father is my first cousin. We did not meet because she grew up in another country, ”she confirmed in” América Espectáculos “.

Camila Escribens is a relative of the television host Rebeca. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

Camila Escribens and her first time in a beauty contest

At the age of 18, she started in the world of catwalks and studying International Business, but her desire to be a miss peru was still intact. Years later, she participated for the first time in a beauty pageant from California, representing the Latino community as Miss Peru USA 2019. In that same year Camila Escribens received the Miss Grand Peru sash; in 2020, she was miss Supranational Peru, but she did not continue; and, in 2023, she was crowned Miss Peru.

YOU CAN SEE: Who was Ada Gabriela Bueno Böttger, the first Miss Peru in history?

Camila Escribens and Daddy Yankee

The current miss Peru, Camila Escribens, has managed to work with international artists such as Daddy Yankee and Myke Towers. Precisely, she appears in the music video for their collaboration “Ulala”. Watch the clip below.

How old is Camila Escribens?

The current Miss Peru, Camila Escribens, was born on September 2, 1998. Currently, the model is 24 years old.

#Camila #Escribens #Peru #malformation #affect #career #athlete