Pedro Avila, cousin of the governor of Zacatecas, David Monreal and the senator for Morena, Ricardo Monrealwas kidnapped in the city of Fresnillo, for which an operation was deployed to find his whereabouts.

This was confirmed by Rodrigo Reyes Mugüerza, Secretary General of Zacatecas Governmentwho reported that three people were kidnapped and among them was the first of the Monreal Ávila family.

Starting at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, state authorities deployed an operation in the city of Frenillo, after a complaint was filed, reporting that Pedro Ávila had been kidnapped.

The actions carried out by the security forces of the three levels of government “caused the mobilization of criminal cells that, in their flight, scattered objects that were ponchallantas in some sections of federal highway 45.”

Given the strong mobilization of security elements and criminals, inhabitants of the city of fresnillo They experienced moments of uncertainty, advising family and friends to remain safe during the operation.

Reyes Mugüerza reiterated that the state authorities will continue working to find those responsible and prevent cases such as the Kidnapping of Pedro Avilago unpunished.

“In this, as in all cases, the state government will act firmly so that no person who violates the law goes unpunished,” he wrote through social networks.