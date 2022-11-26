Cameroon and Serbia have no more margin for error. Both debuted in the World Cup with a defeat and they are obliged to win if they want to continue aspiring to qualify for the round of 16 in Qatar 2022.
Cameroon had a poor performance and fell 1-0 against Switzerland, while the Europeans had a good first half, but lost 2-0 against Brazil, which made all its hierarchy count.
Serbian
One of the favorite teams to keep second place. You can’t drop points this way, especially since Switzerland have already beaten this rival. You need to win to play a “final” on the last day.
Cameroon
One of the weakest teams in the World Cup. Winning a game would be the greatest achievement he could get.
City: Doha.
Stadium: Al Janoub.
Schedule: Monday November 28. 11:00 a.m. Spain. 05:00 a.m. Mexico. 07:00 a.m. Argentina. 1:00 p.m. Qatar
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
TV channels: On Movistar TV and RTVE
Live streaming: World Goal and RTVE.es
TV channels: On TyC Sport and on Direct TV.
Live streaming: not available
TV channels: Sky HD, Fox Sports and Telemundo.
Live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
TV channels: On Fox Sports, Telemundo, Peacock
Live streaming: Telemundo Sports Live
TV channels: On Direct TV Sports.
Live streaming: not available
Injury news in Cameroon
Rigobert Song has all his players available for this match.
Injury news in Serbia
The big question in Dragan Stojković’s team is whether Dusan Vlahovic will start, who was not a starter for Brazil because he came with little rhythm after the injury he suffered at his club.
The Europeans will get their first victory in the Cup and will reach the last date with chances.
Pick: Cameroon 0-2 Serbia
