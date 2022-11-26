Dead | The leading German intellectual Hans Magnus Enzensberger has died at the age of 93

In the 1980s, a well-known German writer predicted the unification of Europe and the rise of “Erkki Rintala” to its presidency – Enzensberger was also the second librettist of Aulis Sallinen’s Palatsi opera.

Germany’s one of the leading intellectuals Hans Magnus Enzensberger has died on November 24 at the age of 93. They write about it, for example Deutsche Welle and Der Spiegel.

Enzensberger was born on November 11, 1929 and, like his generation, was involved in the Hitler Youth, from which he was fired because of his stubbornness. He avoided Volkssturm service as best he could from the age of 15 until the end of the war.

Enzensberger began his literary studies in 1949 and received his doctorate in 1955. He quickly gained a reputation as the central author of the “Group 47” that reformed German literature.

Enzensberger wrote more than 70 works from poetry to collections of essays. He was not the most curmudgeonly intellectual, but often an alert and cutting satirist.

The first poetry collection was published in 1957 and in 1965 he founded the cultural magazine Kursbuch, which was influential in the student movement of the late 1960s.

The author had time to live in Mexico and Norway, for example, before settling in Munich in the late 1970s. He was also an influential editor and publisher.

The book series Die Andere Bibliothek became particularly influential, in which he presented his discoveries, such as the Polish Ryszard Kapuscinski and Irene Dischenwith whom he wrote Aulis Sallinen Palace-opera libretto.

The libretto was completed without information about the composer. After completing the text, the duo listened to contemporary composers until they ended up contacting Sallis.

“Satire helps us to distance ourselves from the theme, to see the ridiculousness of power,” Enzensberger told HS year 1995.

“And as an art form, opera is exactly the right forum for such a topic. There is something operatic, grandiose, pathos-like about absolute monopoly, something that does not fit the practicality of modern times.”

The composer adapted the libretto into Finnish, but many puns are at best in the original language.

Enzensberger often visited Lahti’s international writers’ meeting in Mukkula. The frequent visits to Finland must have influenced the fact that two years before the fall of the Berlin Wall, he wrote an essay novel set in the near future Oh Europe! It predicts the unification of Europe and the rise of “Erkki Rintala” as its president.

On the other hand, shortly after the breaking of the Iron Curtain in 1993, he estimated that the Cold War would be followed by a time of chaos and conflict, because “violence has freed itself from ideologies” and the powerful therefore no longer need any worldview to legitimize their violence.

“The prediction was too early, but correct,” he says Ivan Krastev in an essay for The New York Timeswhen Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine in February.

Enzensberger’s for example, a selection of essays has been translated into Finnish from the extensive production What is it to be German (1971), a book for young people Damn numbers (1997), a selection of poems (2000), Mausoleum (2013), as well as listenings presented by Yleisradio. In the mazes of intelligence & Sowers of Terror was translated into Finnish in 2014, and you can read the HS review behind this link.

He also used pseudonyms such as Andreas Thalmayr, Elisabeth Ambras and Linda Quilt. All the pseudonyms are hardly known, so the extent of the total production is still a mystery.