Cameron had previously stated that he did not want to direct the Avatar saga after the third film. Now he says that to stop him you’ll have to hit him with a bus .

James Cameron wants direct both Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 which will follow the recently reconfirmed Avatar: Fire and Ash. It might seem like a common comment, perhaps even obvious, but in reality it is not at all.

Cameron’s statements

Cameron said in 2022 that making the Avatar films is an “all-consuming” process and that he has other projects to work on. “I think eventually, over time – I don’t know if it’s after three or four films – I would like to pass the baton to a director I trust, so I can go do other things that interest me,” he said. “Or maybe not. I don’t know.” While he left a glimmer of hope, the director didn’t seem all that ready to take on other projects.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron now has a new energy: “I mean, they’re going to have to stop me. I have a lot of energy, I love what I’m doing. Why wouldn’t I?” Cameron said that both Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 have already been written and that he reread the scripts recently. “They’re kickass stories. They need to be made. If I get hit by a bus and I’m hooked up to breathing machines, someone else will do it,” he said.

