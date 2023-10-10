Viitasaari | The police drove off the road

The members of the patrol survived without serious injuries, but were taken to the hospital for a check-up.

Patrol car has driven off the road in Viitasaari, according to a release from the rescue service of Inner Finland.

At the time of the outing, the patrol was on its way to an urgent alert mission.

According to the release, the police officers survived the accident without serious injuries, but they were used for examination at the hospital.

The accident happened on Äänekoskentie in Viitasaari, and it did not pose a danger to other traffic.