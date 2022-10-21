One of the focal points on which Sony’s accusation of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft is based, lies in the possible exclusivity of the franchise call of Dutya walking goldmine and one of the most important brands in the world, perhaps regardless of the quality of their titles.

Precisely on this point, a new defense is being built, pointing the finger on the quality of Call of Duty. If one of the next chapters was badly digested by the community, would the importance of exclusivity be so fundamental? After all, we had Ghosts, Infinite Warfare and Vanguard so who tells us that CoD always goes well?

“While Call of Duty is among the many popular franchises, its success over time is not guaranteed“Microsoft wrote in its response to the CMA.”Relevance to players is gained or lost with each release.”

“This dynamic is shown by the performance of last year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard release, which was heavily criticized by both the industry press and gamers, resulting in significantly lower sales than reflected in the internal documents cited by the CMA.”

Although Microsoft has repeatedly guaranteed that the CoD series will continue to be available on PlayStation, the battle over this name continues, assuming that each chapter is a guaranteed success. History teaches us that nothing lasts forever, even if obviously the likelihood that the brand will have a net collapse is very remote.

