Around 1,500 people have signed the Manifesto for the Unity of the Left in the Region of Murcia for the upcoming elections, which aims to prevent Podemos, Izquierda Unida and Más Región from running separately for the elections.

According to its promoters, among the signatories there is a significant number of personalities linked to the world of culture, education, health, trade unionism, social activism, the judiciary, law, the University and other fields. Thus, the names of Alicia Poza Sebastián, Professor of Philosophy and social activist; Lola López Mondéjar, psychologist and writer; Francisco Jarauta, Professor of Philosophy at the UMU; José Pascual Ortuño, magistrate and former director of the Spanish Legal School; Jesús Rentero Jover, judge; Pedro María Egea Bruno, Professor of Contemporary History of Spain at the UMU; Carmen Bel, professor of History and history of social activism; Antonio Campillo, Professor of Philosophy and first president of the Citizen Forum of the Region; Manolo Tovar Arce, Professor of Economics at the UMU; Santiago Navarro, general secretary of CC OO in the Region of Murcia; and social movement activists.

The Manifesto calls on the leftist forces of the Region to concur together, in a single voting option, for the regional and local elections of May 2023 and the general elections at the end of that same year.

The promoter group of this Manifesto announces that it will meet in the next few days with more than fifty organizations and social groups, in order to obtain their support. The Manifesto was presented last week and has already borne fruit. As LA TRUTH published, Podemos is willing to negotiate with IU, assuming the agreements that, separately, this last formation can reach with other forces such as More Region.