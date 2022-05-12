Call of Duty Warzone will have a mysterious battle royale for mobile with the code name ‘Project Aurora’.

The information came through the official site of this title, where they promised to update users regularly with news about the development.

The data on this new video game is not very extensive, but it is known that it will try to bring the action of Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile devices, in order to ‘uniting the global community of this work’.

The current state of andthis new title and its mysterious battle royale for cell phones is unknown, but the developers of Project Aurora They claimed to be in gameplay testing phases.

Don’t expect to see it up and running very soon. Image: Activision.

This closed alpha has already started giving access to certain players lucky ones, who are prohibited from sharing any information about what they will see.

The objective of this phase is to detect certain bugs, as well as to measure the capacity of the servers and identify possible flaws in the experience.

How to access the closed alpha of Call of Duty: Warzone ‘Project Aurora?

At the moment, the developers did not reveal what their method of choosing the participants will be, but they promised that they will expand access as they reach certain stages in their progress.

If you are a faithful follower of CoD: war zone and you are interested in sneaking into this mysterious mobile battle royale, We recommend you to be aware of your emails.

For now you can enjoy Operation Monarchthe expected event where King Kong and Godzilla join the battlefield to give everyone extra trouble.

Will you play the new mobile battle royale inspired by CoD: Warzone?