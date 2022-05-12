If you drive past the building of Meld Misdaad Anoniem, you will not realize that dozens of calls come in every day about (serious) crime in that building. The building, located in the Amersfoort region, looks perfectly normal to the outside world, but the people in the office turn out to be invaluable. “We are not here to solve crimes. Our function is to pass the information on to our partners in a strictly anonymous manner.”