Apparently, Call of Duty Warzone it will no longer contain further maps since the game sizes are getting “out of my mind”.

According to an interview with streamer Teepee, Warzone creative head Josh Bridge said the development team wants to include more maps even if the title installation size is getting too large.

Many fans have asked to add a map rotation to Warzone to allow games to play between Verdansk and Caldera, similar to how other games like Apex Legends they manage its maps. However, this doesn’t seem to be feasible due to Warzone’s storage requirements, which used to take over 200GB. In this regard, Bridge stated:

We all would like to (but) there is a technical problem: the installation and re-installation dimensions are crazy.

At the moment, Warzone requires more than 120GB of space on PlayStation 5 and other consoles, while on PC installation it requires around 80GB. A long time, the weight of the game puts many gamers in difficulty who, with each new update, prefer to uninstall the Battle Royale.

This is all due to the fact that Warzone was actually created within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)a game intended to propose assets designed for the modalities 6 vs 6 on small maps:

Verdansk was never planned to put 180 weapons in, Bridge said.

Fortunately, it seems that a new system designed to run the maps from time to time is ready to be integrated into the experience, as confirmed by the developers and detailed in this article, although there are still not many news in this regard.

Meanwhile, we are already beginning to talk about Call of Duty Warzone 2, an unofficial game that apparently could present itself in the course of next year, we talked about it here.