“The main world economies refuse Russian requests to pay for imported gas in rubles”. This was stated by the German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaking after an online meeting with the G7 energy ministers, which he chaired. Habeck said ministers agreed that the requests for payment in rubles were “a clear and unilateral breach of existing contracts”. The contracts that had been concluded continued to apply, he said. “This means that payment in rubles is not acceptable,” he said.