At this time it is possible to claim the Combat Pack 5 (Elysium) For Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 .

PS Plus the subscription service for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, guarantees various bonuses, such as monthly games, access to regularly updated catalogs, online play, exclusive discounts and more. One of the less publicized benefits, however, is access to a series of completely free exclusive packages linked to the top games of the moment, such as call of Duty .

Call of Duty Free Bundle Details

Available for a limited amount of time, the Combat Pack 5 (Elysium) for Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is specifically tied to the fifth season of the shooter, as you can also guess from the name itself. Below you can also see a trailer dedicated to this set of content for PS Plus subscribers.

This package includes:

Operator Skin for Lockpick

2 weapon projects

Lucky charm

Adhesive

Large Decal

Emblem

You can find it at this address and the only thing you have to do is go to the PlayStation Store, log in with your account and, if you are subscribed to PS Plus Essential or one of the higher levels (Extra and Premium), claim the content. Once done you will be able to download it through your console and thus obtain the in-game content indicated in the list above.

Still speaking of PS Plus Essential, we finally remind you that the “free” games for August for PS4 and PS5 have been announced, let’s find out which ones they are.