Activision Blizzard is reportedly planning to release at least more games call of Duty on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles, including an alleged Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Questions about the future of the series continue to persist, especially after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft (we talk about it in our dedicated news). Phil Spencer responded to public curiosity in a tweet late last week, revealing that he had spoken to Sony executives on several occasions.

Spencer, in particular, confirmed the intention of Microsoft from honor agreements already existing between Activision Blizzard and Sony. The Xbox boss also noted his group’s “desire to keep the platforms call of Duty on PlayStation “.

Speaking with some people familiar with the pending agreement Activision And Sony, Bloomberg would have learned that at least three other titles from call of Duty will arrive on PlayStation consoles in the next few years. One such project is Call of Duty: Warzone 2, even if the details on the specifications remain scarce. The credible industry insider Tom Henderson confirmed what Bloomberg reported in a recent Twitter post, stating that Warzone 2 will launch as a full-blown sequel on next-generation consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X | S) and PC. The tweet of Henderson reads like this:

Warzone 2 is literally that… Warzone 2. Current gen and PC only… No past weapon integrations etc. A completely new game for the better hardware. – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 25, 2022

The report of Bloombergalong with the post of Tom Henderson, suggests that the sequel simply serves as a way to move the battle royale forward. At the moment, Warzone it also works for food Modern Warfare of 2019 and Vanguard last year. Given the power of the latest consoles, it seems fitting that Warzone gets a significant update.

Before leaving, however, we remind you that what is reported in this article are only indiscretions and nothing more, so don’t make the mistake of taking everything as an officer. Obviously if there are news we will update you promptly, but until then keep following us so as not to miss any news.