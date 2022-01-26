The Antwerp couple set off on foot from their hotel in Manhay for an enchanting walk through the wintry landscape of the nature reserve in the east of Belgium. During the winter trip, the family got lost. When darkness fell, the lost Antwerp residents finally called the emergency services. With the efforts of all available rescue teams, they were able to find the family after a few hours.

The young child in particular worried the rescuers. “Fortunately, that baby was wrapped warmly,” said the Stavelot-Malmedy police. “Otherwise it could have turned out completely differently, because it can get very cold in the evenings in the High Fens.” It was not the first time that emergency services had to intervene. Several tourists have lost their way in the High Fens in recent weeks, it sounds like a warning.