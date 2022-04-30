Over the course of the various seasons of Call of Duty: Warzone players have amassed a large number of rewards and in particular skins and objects for customization. Apparently, however, they may have to give it up with the switch to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 as non-transferable, according to the statements of Josh Bridg, lead of the Call of Duty live ops department and Ted Timmons, senior creative director of Raven Software.

When asked about it in an interview with the Washington Post, the two did not give a precise answer on the merits, limiting themselves to explaining that a final decision has still been made regarding the possibility of transferring skins and cosmetic items from Warzone 1 to 2.

Bridge states that this is an unprecedented challenge for developers, as games in the parent series usually have life and content cycles of one or two years at most, hinting at what it could be. difficult to transfer everything to a new platformwhich we remember was built from scratch with a new engine.

Following the statements of the two developers of Activision Blizzard, the well-known insider and journalist Tom Henderson he intervened explaining that according to his sources, Warzone 2 will be a completely new game, a “hard reset”, suggesting that most likely there will be no way to transfer skins and items. In any case, to know for sure, we just have to wait.

Meanwhile, Infinity Ward has unveiled the official logo of Call of Duty: Monder Warfare 2, the next chapter in the series.