The new Forza Motorsport it will not be a next-gen exclusive, but will also be released on Xbox Oneaccording to a leak with a couple of images allegedly captured from the old-gen version of the driving game.

Just a few hours ago we reported some rumors that Forza Motorsport would be in beta testing and therefore theexit of the title could be closer than previously thought, but apparently the news did not end there.

“I’m tired of hearing that Forza Motorsport will only be released on next-gen platforms, so here it is some pictures of the Xbox One version taken from a build that dates back more or less to last July, “wrote the leaker.

In 2020, the removal of the wording Smart Delivery has made us think that Forza Motorsport will not be released on Xbox One, but Microsoft has never been really clear about it and it may be that the project has been modified in the course of work.

We will surely know more during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase announced for June 12th.