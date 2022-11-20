A new bugs seems to afflict the onset of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0making i invisible players during matches. It is not clear at the moment whether this can be controlled by users or occurs randomly.

After the block for those who have not bought Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is therefore facing another problem that is being talked about a lot on Reddit, complete with hilarious clips showing the glitches in action.

As you can see below, in practice it happens that players find themselves targeted by invisible enemies, therefore without the possibility of defending themselves or escaping hostile fire, not knowing exactly where it comes from.

The phenomenon seems to have involved a large number of people and it is therefore probable that Activision has received the appropriate reports and is working to identify and resolve the bug, although at the moment there are no official communications on the matter yet.

Technical problems aside, the new version of the famous battle royale we liked it a lot: to find out more take a look at our review of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.