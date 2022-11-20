Qatar.- The day has arrived, this Sunday after more than 4 years there is a World Cup match, those in charge of opening the Qatar World Cup 2022 will be the squads of Qatar as the host country and the combined Ecuador who will have the fortune to be one of the teams that can play one of the most important matches along with the final of the fair.

Everything is ready for the start of the party, in a few minutes the opening ceremony will be held with different invited artists, but once it is over, the first World Cup match will be held practically immediately. For this, before we bring you a bit of the history of this confrontation that has very little history but that has been very fought.

Along the history Qatar and Ecuador have met a total of three times, just this would be the fourth. In the first three editions the joys have been shared with a victory by side and a tie. The most recent confrontation took place in October 2018, after the 2018 World Cup in Russia. On that occasion the score was 4-3 in favor of Qatar. One of the important facts is that all the matches, including the World Cup, were played on Qatari soil.

Qatar is debuting in a World Cup, this is its first participation and it does so as a host, so it has avoided qualifying like the rest of 31 teams. This commits them to fighting to advance to the next round to avoid being eliminated in the group stage, since Brazil 2014 to date has always advanced the host country.

According to historical data, the opening matches give great emotions to the World Cups. According to an analysis in the last 4 World Cups dating from Germany 2006 to Russia 2018, a total of 17 goals have been registered, with a average of 4.25 goals per gamewhich puts on the table that you can witness a game with many emotions and of course many more goals.

Hours before starting this match, alerts were launched after a strong warning was given from the Middle East where they assured that there was a match arrangement, where Qatar had bribed the Ecuadorian team, this news was reproduced throughout the world but nothing was proven so things remain the same for the game that will be played at 10:00 am (Central Mexico).