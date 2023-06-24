The Market Waltz

The Assen race is the last one before the long MotoGP summer break and, alongside the action on the track, it is inevitable that the attention of teams and drivers is also directed to the market. In fact, it will be above all in the coming weeks that the agreements for the 2024 season, with many riders interested in moving in search of a better vehicle and working conditions that place them more at the center of the project. However, there are those who look at these negotiations with more detached eyes: at home Ducati, strong of the dominance exercised in this first half of the season, the intention seems to be that of touch as little as possiblein order not to risk breaking established balances.

Objective stability

If last year Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin challenged each other remotely to conquer the seat of the official team, left vacant by Jack Miller, this time – despite the injuries of the Beast and the excellent performance of the Spaniard of the Pramac team – no jolts are foreseen . “The lineup is confirmed – declared the director Paolo Ciabatti to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – in 2024 there will be Bagnaia and Bastianini in the official team. Martin made it clear that he intends to stay in a situation in which he feels comfortable and he demonstrated it at the Sachsenring, having two exceptional races“. And Zarco? Very blinded too: “I think he too deserves confirmation after three consecutive podiums”Ciabatti ruled.

Uccio’s plans

The internal situations of the other two teams supported by the Bologna-based company could be more fluid: Mooney VR46 And Gresini. In Rossi’s team, however, the plan by Alessio Salucci would be to don’t change the line-up for at least another seasongiven the excellent work done so far by the Bezzecchi-Marini duo: “I would like Marco to continue this journey with our team for at least another year” he explained to the microphones of Sky. But in case Bezzecchi’s ambitions take him elsewhere – difficult, however, to think so, with the factory saddles and those of the Pramac team not available – ‘Uccio’ would already have an alternative ready: “I love Morbidelli. Our priorities are Bezzecchi and Marini for 2024, but if something were to go wrong he would be the first candidate“.

Italian derby for Gresini

In the end, therefore, the only realistic movement could concern the Gresini team. Alex Marquez shouldn’t change his shirt while Fabio Di Giannantonio is more in the balance: in his place the great rival of Pedro Acosta in Moto2, Tony Arbolino. “I know that Gresini has decided, together with Di Giannantonio’s management, to take the time to fully evaluate the progress we have seen in him in recent races – Ciabatti declared again, who then admitted – we certainly have an eye on Arbolino, but it’s early for us to make decisions or share them with our teams. I believe that the only team that can evaluate a possible inclusion may be Gresini. We’ll talk about it later“.