A mod for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered promises to breathe new life into its multiplayer by implementing maps and kilstreaks of Modern Warfare 2. In response to this news, Steam players rushed to buy the remaster, which is currently in their top 10 bestsellers.

In just a few hours Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered shot up to number eight on Steam’s best-seller list. All because of the anticipation of the new mod known as H2M, which will be released for this title on August 16.

In addition to the killstreaks of Modern Warfare 2the mod will add 50 new maps with some classics making a comeback. Its creators also claim to have worked on a completely new progression system. Not to mention they added new weapon attachments and decorations.

Source: Activision

It certainly sounds like it could be a big boost for multiplayer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. After all, the multiplayer games from the original trilogy still have quite a few fans, so this represents a great opportunity to relive those days. Will they buy it too?

What is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered It is a remastered version of Call of Duty 4. This featured graphical improvements to make the title look more modern in both its single-player and multiplayer campaigns. At the time it was well received, although it also had its share of controversy.

The main controversy is that initially the remastering could only be obtained by purchasing a special edition of Infinite Warfare. It was later released on its own, but users complained that it was too expensive for a remaster. Right now you can get it on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

