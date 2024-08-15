The conflict over the bronze medal in the floor event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is not overAfter an initial decision stripped her of her medal, Romanian Ana Barbosu kept the medal after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) partially ruled in her favor on Saturday in her appeal.

According to the criteria of

The judges reviewed the score of American Jordan Chiles and initially she was awarded the bronze medal. However, the CAS said the claim was made one minute and four seconds after her score was made public. The rules state that no more than one minute can pass.

Thus, the CAS validated the American’s first score (13.666), which put Barbosu back on the podium.

“When I heard the news, I was afraid it wasn’t true, and as soon as I was sure, I hugged my parents and called those who had helped me,” said the Romanian.

However, CNN has revealed several doubts about the decision taken by the CAS in this regard, in a court composed of Hamid G. Gharavi, Philippe Sands and Song Lu.

The International Institute for Conflict Prevention and Resolution revealed on Tuesday that Gharavi, who has dual French and Iranian nationality, has legal ties to Romania and has represented that country in several arbitration cases.

CNN consulted Gharavi on the matter and he referred it directly to the CAS, which responded to the channel on Wednesday.

“In accordance with the guidelines on conflicts of interest issued by the International Bar Association (IBA), CAS has no grounds to dismiss an arbitrator who makes such a disclosure if the parties do not object to his or her appointment,” the CAS replied.

The American channel assured that the United States team has video evidence that Chiles’ appeal of the qualification was submitted within the stipulated one-minute period.

However, the CAS responded that the decision cannot be reconsidered, “even when new conclusive evidence is presented.”

SPORTS

More Sports News