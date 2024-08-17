The community was waiting for it to the point that many had decided to purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered on Steam just to be able to install it, so much so that they did it climb up the rankings of the platform’s best-selling games .

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is getting a bad review bombardment on Steam after Activision’s decision to shut down the highly anticipated H2M MW2 mod a day before launch. It’s a mod that adds content from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) to the remastered first installment.

The community outburst

As reported, H2M MW2 was supposed to launch on August 16, but Activision blocked it the day before with a cease and desist letter. The community response has been massive. The latest, thousands of reviews for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered on Steam are overwhelmingly negative (only 5% are positive) and all (or almost all) refer to the mod’s cancellation.

“I only got the game for H2M, waited and waited and tada, cease and desist! Screw you Activision, you never want to make your customers happy,” one player wrote.

“The effort Activision has made to make sure you don’t have fun with this game is the greatest ever. Not worth full pricemultiplayer is unplayable and every mod that comes out to try to fix it gets taken to court,” another user wrote.

These are just a couple of examples of negative reviews, with many urging new buyers to get a refund for the gameif they still fall within Steam’s terms. Activision has yet to officially comment on the situation.