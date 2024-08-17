Ten years ago, the Rosetta probe of theEuropean Space Agency reached Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. This landmark achievement, which occurred on 6 August 2014, represents one of the most ambitious space exploration missions ever undertaken. Not only was Rosetta the first spacecraft to orbit a comet, but it also successfully released a lander onto its surface to collect vital data on the formation of our planetary system.

“That day we were in the mission control room in Darmstadt, Germany, to perform the final approach maneuver to the comet,” recalls Andrea Accomazzo, Rosetta flight director. “When the telemetry data confirmed the maneuver was successful, it was a great emotion: Reaching the comet was like reaching the top after a long climb. The expectations were high, as were the risks, but in the end it was a galactic success”.

An extraordinary journey

Launched on March 2, 2004, the probe Rosette It has traveled 6 billion kilometers. It has exploited the gravitational assistance of Earth and Mars to gain the speed necessary to reach the comet at borders of the Solar system. After a period of hibernation started In the June 2011, Rosetta woke up on January 20, 2014 and reached the comet on August 6 of the same year. On November 12, it released the lander Philae on the surface of this fascinating “fossil” of the Solar System.

Rosetta and the extraordinary discoveries

“Some instruments on board Philae were unable to operate, but those on the mother probe worked perfectly, producing data that excited scientists,” Accomazzo emphasizes. Among the most surprising discoveries were the particular shape of the comet’s nucleus and the discovery of molecular oxygen. “This made us understand that the comet is not a simple remnant of the formation of the Solar System, but is even older,” explains the ESA aerospace engineer.

A precious legacy

Rosetta concluded its mission on 30 September 2016, landing on the comet after 12 years of operational activity. It left a rich legacy teachings. “From an engineering perspective, it taught us how to fly close to small celestial bodies, a skill that will be useful for future planetary defense missions and for mining. mining on asteroids and comets“, observes I’m going to take care of it. “Rosetta has confirmed that Europe’s ambitions and potential in the space field are significant and it is important that these activities continue.”

Look to the future

Rosetta’s mission has shown us how much we can achieve when we combine resources and knowledge. What does the future hold? Missions like Hera and Comet Interceptors are already on the horizon, ready to take us even further.

