Everything is happiness within América, except for the intense nervousness that exists within the club because the players could fall again due to injury, those from Coapa are more than satisfied with the club’s present. They left internal problems aside, they understood the idea of what André Jardine wants on the field of play and that is why those from the country’s capital are today more than ever at the top of Liga MX as solo leaders.
The reality is that the great work of the team on the field of play has led those from Coapa to once again make an important connection with their fans, and this is reflected in the very good entries that América has registered inside the Azteca Stadium Furthermore, all his visits are always synonymous with a full field. As if that were not enough, at the television level, there is an additional statistic that confirms the team from the country’s capital as the most consumed club in Mexico.
The team from the country’s capital has been present in 7 of the 10 most watched matches so far in this tournament, a fact that places those from Coapa as the most watched Liga MX club of all. In addition, it should be noted that the eagles have not yet played against Monterrey, nor the UANL Tigres, and the duels against the royal teams usually have a high level of audience, so there is no doubt that the nest will continue in the top of the rating.
