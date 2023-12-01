Deyvis Orosco was at the América TV pre-sale, an event in which it was revealed that he will have his own biographical series, in the same style as his father. Along these lines, many were surprised when the one who announced the project that will see the light of day in 2024 was presented by himself. Johnny Oroscofounder of Nectar Group and father of ‘Bomboncito de la cumbia’. The remembered singer was in a video made thanks to artificial intelligence and spoke with his first-born son.

Did Johnny Orosco present a series about his son Deyvis?

Many were moved to see the singer Johnny Orosco again, during the official presentation of ‘Your name and mine’a biographical series that will focus on the life of Deyvis Orosco and will be produced by Michelle Alexander. Thus, they will seek to replicate the success of ‘Nectar in Heaven’, made in 2007 by Del Barrio Producciones.

Johnny Orosco ‘reappears’ thanks to artificial intelligence. Photo: América TV

“Hello, América TV. Hello, son. Hello, Michelle (Alexander), a few years ago it was you who told my story. Today the time has come for us to tell my son’s story together“says the late former vocalist of one of the most iconic orchestras of Peruvian cumbia.

Who will play Deyvis Orosco in your biographical series?

16 years ago, Latina (former Frecuencia Latina) premiered the series ‘Nectar in the sky’, which focused on the life of Johnny Orosco, the origin of Grupo Néctar, his experiences in the world of music, until his tragic end. Now, América TV announced during its pre-sale that Deyvis Orosco will repeat this formula, led by producer Michelle Alexander.

As recalled, the role of Johnny Orosco fell to the actor and singer, Christian Domínguez. In this new proposal, the person in charge of playing Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid’s partner will be the actor Mario Cortijoremembered for his participation in some seasons of ‘Back to the neighborhood’ and hosting some programs on the IPE Channel, which belongs to TV Perú.

