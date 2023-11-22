













The company highlighted that now the game has more hours per player when compared to previous deliveries such as CoD: Modern Warfare (2019) and CoD: Modern Warfare II.

Likewise, he highlighted that Modern Warfare Zombies is the game mode with the greatest participation in the history of CoD: MW.

Another notable record is that those who enjoy the campaign have spent more time per player in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III compared to the titles mentioned above.

The company appreciates the support of the players of CoD: Modern Warfare III and highlights that in just two weeks this title has achieved the highest participation record of the new trilogy of Modern Warfare. Congratulations to Treyarch for their great work.

Especially because of what this studio did with the record obtained in Modern Warfare Zombies. So to celebrate the holiday weekend it will be triple with Double XP, Double Weapon XP and Double Battle Pass XP.

Everything will start from 10:00 am PT from November 22 to 27, 2023; If you live in central Mexico, add two hours to the schedule mentioned above. Activision also took the opportunity to make one more announcement for the game.

Grinding has become faster ⚡️ We will increase the Double XP of Weapon, Player and Battle Pass by #MW3 starting at 10 AM Pacific Time from November 22 to 27 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N5xvzlsqof — Call of Duty LATAM (@CallofDutyLATAM) November 21, 2023

This is how Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It will be available on December 6 with new maps and additional content.

Three new 6 vs. multiplayer maps. 6 will be part of the game’s Season 1 rotation, with the first two available from day one.

Fountain: Activision.

The maps in question are Meat, Greece and Rio. But it is not the only thing, a Training Location and extras for Zombies mode will still be available.

