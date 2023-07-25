with pollWhere Danilo is about to exchange Feyenoord for Rangers FC, the Rotterdammers bring Calvin Stengs back to the Netherlands. The left leg will sign a four-year contract, if the last formalities are also completed. This is confirmed by several sources to this site.

The former AZ wing attacker is under contract with OGC Nice, which loaned him to Royal Antwerp last season. Feyenoord has now reached an agreement with the French club. Personally, Feyenoord had already agreed with Calvin Stengs, who will sign for four years. Stengs only needs to be medically examined.

If Danilo is actually sold to Rangers FC, Feyenoord can look forward to around six million euros. The Rotterdam club then has even more emphatically the means to enter the market itself. In that sense, Stengs is a welcome addition to the selection. Lines were already cast days ago to the former AZ wing attacker, who was sold to Nice for 15 million euros two years ago.



At the French club, he scored one goal and one assist in 32 matches. On a rental basis at Royal Antwerp, he shone last season under Mark van Bommel, especially in midfield. He scored three goals and nine assists in 31 matches and won the Belgian double, after which Royal Antwerp also won the Supercup on Sunday evening.

Stengs already worked at the club from Alkmaar under Arne Slot, the current trainer of Feyenoord. It is known that the two have a good relationship with each other. The attacker has confided to confidants that he would like to work again under the coach, who in turn is charmed by the winger.

Initially it looked as if Stengs would play again this season for Antwerp, which would like to permanently recruit him. Now, however, the switch to Feyenoord will most likely follow. Danilo in turn may soon go to Rangers FC, which raised the bid for the Brazilian last Sunday.

