The multiplayer has always represented the fulcrum of the experience of the Activision shooter series, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is obviously no exception, as the trailer below.

Once again involving numerous creators with a large online following, the publisher created a montage in which a great enthusiasm towards Modern Warfare 3’s PvP experience.

In fact, it must be said that the single player campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 did not drive critics or players who have already been able to try it crazy, therefore multiplayer takes on even greater importance.