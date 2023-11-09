The multiplayer has always represented the fulcrum of the experience of the Activision shooter series, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is obviously no exception, as the trailer below.
Once again involving numerous creators with a large online following, the publisher created a montage in which a great enthusiasm towards Modern Warfare 3’s PvP experience.
In fact, it must be said that the single player campaign of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 did not drive critics or players who have already been able to try it crazy, therefore multiplayer takes on even greater importance.
Remastered maps and revitalized zombies
As we know, Modern Warfare 3 will include the remastered maps of the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch and will introduce a real open world revolution regarding the Zombie mode.
Once the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft has been finalized, the franchise will probably be subjected to careful reflection with a view to production sustainability and the use of resources to understand whether or not it will be worth maintaining an annual publication cadence or not.
#Call #Duty #Modern #Warfare #exciting #trailer #dedicated #multiplayer