Simeone could recruit Marcos Alonso

Barcelona is far from its best moment, the reality is that the club in recent weeks, both in achieving results and in the sporting level they are showing, perhaps the latter is the most worrying, are not up to par. what was expected of them as the current champion of Spain, a crisis that both Xavi and the group want to resolve and that remains like a bump in the road.
At the same time that Xavi refines what is done with the ball, the board has to chart the future of the squad. In winter there would not be many signings, perhaps a final effort for Vitor Roque and little else, but, in summer, the Barcelona team is expected to move its pieces for several signatures and for this there must be departures, two of them from fact already specified, Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso, both as free agents and the latter would already have a major suitor within Spain, Atlético de Madrid.
Sport reports that Simeone welcomes the signing of Alonso, as he fulfills the functions of a defensive back as well as a center back, attributes that are well known to be more than valued by the Argentine coach. The source points out that since January those from the capital of Spain could put the offer on the table of the former Chelsea, who would have to decide between the level of competition of the colchoneros, the financial comfort of the MLS or Saudi Arabia.
