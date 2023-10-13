Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 he is the protagonist of the last one video comparison created by ElAnalistaDeBits, who beta tested the Activision shooter on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series in order to highlight the technical differences between the three platforms.

The game uses the gimmick of dynamic resolution in order to hit the target frame rate, running at dynamic 2160p on PS5 and Xbox Series

On Xbox Series S it drops to 1440p dynamic and 1080p dynamic respectively, but while the 60 fps mode appears very stable and with very few uncertainties, when you switch to 120 fps the situation appears quite variable: who knows if an update will be able to fix things.