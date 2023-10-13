Katia Palma was one of the participants in the second season of ‘The great chef’ and is considered one of the funniest figures in the entertainment industry. Thus, she was taken into account to be one of the replacements for driver José Peláez, while he traveled to the United States to run in the Chicago marathon. For this reason, the comic actress entered the set of the reality show in style to appear before the celebrities and the judges, especially Giacomo Bocchio.

What happened to Katia Palma and Giacomo Bocchio?

In the episode this Thursday, October 12, in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Katia became the host of the program, while Peláez is not there for the reasons already explained. She tried to remember what for many was her favorite ‘shippeo’: herself and the judge Giacomo Bocchio. However, the professional cook interrupted her to clarify her situation.

“I’m going to take my time, I’m going to breathe deeply. I’m going to try not to get excited to introduce the only one, my sun of my suns, my daddy, my churro, the ‘pimpollo’ Giacomo ‘Boshio’“said the actress. Given this, the experienced chef stopped her and made a clarification: “Katia, we must start with you learning to pronounce my last name correctly. And it’s been a long time since I met you and until now you keep saying ‘Boshio’. It’s Bocchio”.

Does Giacomo Bocchio mind being called ‘pimpollo’?

As part of the Latina program, users on networks began to ‘ship’ Katia Palma and Giacomo Bocchio, in the second season. Even, as part of the show, the former jury of ‘Yo soy’ called the professional chef a ‘pimpollo’. But did that bother you? This is what she answered.

Giacomo Bocchio spoke about Katia Palma. Photo: LR/Latina composition

“I don’t love it, it doesn’t bother me. But I like to be called by my name. I like my first and last name. If they call me ‘Pimpollo’ from time to time, it doesn’t bother me, but if they change their name like ‘Crazy’ Wagner, who prefers to be called that and not Christian, I don’t want that. “I carry my names with great pride.”he declared to Infobae.