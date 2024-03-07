Season 3 of Call of Duty: Mobile introduces a vintage feel with Vintage Surveillance, throwing players into the heart of gangster action. Available March 13, this new season promises thrilling adventures with content straight out of a film noir. This season's Battle Pass, Vintage Surveillance, offers both free and premium rewards, including new operator skins, weapon blueprints, access cards, and additional Call of Duty Points (CP) to spend in the next Premium Pass or for purchases in the in-game store.

Among the most notable innovations, we find the SMG TEC-9, a semi-automatic weapon with high accuracy and low recoil, ideal for medium-range confrontations. Fans will also be able to unlock the Havoc operator ability, which creates a zone of effect capable of jamming enemy radars and disabling equipment positioned within its radius. The Premium Pass offers the opportunity to get all the content available in the Vintage Vigilance stream, including gangster-themed operator skins like Sliver, Ethan, Sims, and Seraph.

The Cheshire Park multiplayer map, first introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), returns with a classic three-lane layout, ideal for urban tactics and chases. There is no shortage of new thematic events, such as Contraband Chase and the Spring Easter Hunt, which promise to enrich the gaming experience with specific missions and unique rewards. The store updates feature Legendary Draws, which offer exclusive operator skins and unique weapon blueprints, perfect for those who want to stand out on the battlefield in style.