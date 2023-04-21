













Call of Duty Mobile announces its fourth season and its world championship purse | EarthGamer

Trailer is actually coming FRIDAY at 10 AM PT! Any conspiracy theories as to why it might’ve been delayed? 👀 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 20, 2023

This is full of new and enigmatic content. Among its novelties is the first hybrid mode, which presents elements of Multiplayer and Battle Royale. The result of such a peculiar mix is ​​Ground War: Skirmish.

Also coming in Season 4 is a brand new multiplayer map, Arsenal, as well as extra weaponry in the form of Makarov, as well as a duo of themed events and much more.

We recommend: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II brings back the Shooting mode.

The aforementioned must also be added the opportunity to obtain 50 levels of rewards.

That will be through the battle pass that brings a new offer of free and premium content. In this sense, new operators are included.

Fountain: Activision.

With the fourth season of call of duty mobile American Bulldog – Inner Crimson and Dame – Toxic Claws arrive. The same can be said for the new Sonic Wave class and OTs 9 SMG.

There will also be a series of weapons projects, business cards, amulets, points call of duty and more releases throughout this wave of content.

But Activision not only revealed details of the fourth season but also the next professional tournament of the game.

The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship returns in 2023 with a tremendous prize pool of $1.3 million dollars, more than 23.4 million Mexican pesos.

This competition is organized by ESL FACEIT Group and Snapdragon Pro Series. As planned, it will begin at the same time as the fourth season, at 7:00 pm on April 26. The eligible players of CoD Mobile they will be able to participate for the rewards.

Fountain: Activision.

These include new epic weapons and operators as well as your ranking for the next stages. Snapdragon Pro Series hosts the tournament in North America, the Middle East/Europe/North Africa, India, Latin America, and Japan.

Stage One begins on the aforementioned date and will last until 7:00 pm on May 13. All eligible players who accumulate 100 or more points in ranked matches will advance to Stage Two.

According to Activision, new rewards will be available for earning points in ranked matches each week in Stage One.

In addition to call of duty mobile We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.