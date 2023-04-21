The former president of Peru, Alejandro Toledo, demanded by the justice of his country since the end of 2017, He went to the San José Court in California this Friday to be extradited to Peru.

(Also: Former President Alejandro Toledo asks the United States to stop his extradition to Peru)

Sources close to Toledo confirmed that the former president has already left his home on his way to the Court; however, The media report that it had to be delivered at 9:00 am (11:00 a.m. Colombian time) and has not yet been submitted.

The former president is charged in his country for having received some 34 million dollars from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht through a network of companies in tax havens through which he acquired million-dollar real estate properties in Peru.

The multinational Odebrecht paid millionaire bribes to officials, businessmen, lawyers and politicians in Colombia. Photo: Sebastião Moreira / EFE See also A citizen student designs a device for watering wild animals

Toledo, one of the many former Peruvian presidents dotted with



Toledo, 77 years old, He was arrested in 2019 in California and spent 8 months in prison due to flight risk, although he was placed under house arrest in March 2020, with the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.

In Last September, the US Justice gave the green light to his extradition to Peru, having found sufficient evidence to justify this measure, which was endorsed last February by the State Department.

(More news: He is David Bolno, a businessman who was with Camila Sterling before her death)

The Odebrecht case the biggest corruption scandal in Latin America, It also splashed the former Peruvian presidents Alan García (1985-1990 and 2006-2011), Ollanta Humala (2011-2016) and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018), as well as the three-time presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, daughter and political heiress of former president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000).

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and EL COMERCIO (PERU)/ GDA