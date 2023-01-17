Call of Duty, FIFA and Pokémon they have sold well to December 2022 in Europebut practically all the other games have suffered a conspicuous decline, outlining the picture of a really tough month for the gaming industry compared to the past.

If, therefore, the ranking of the best-selling games in Europe in December 2022 illustrates one seemingly positive situation for the sector, things are actually different and Christopher Dring, head of GamesIndustry.biz, has revealed the first details in this regard.

“December was a difficult month for video game sales in Europe,” wrote Dring in a post on Twitter. “Despite the excellent numbers recorded by FIFA 23, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (still lower than December 2021 for their respective franchise), titles such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Grand Theft Auto V have undergone a sharp decline.”

“Just Dance 2023 Edition and F1 22 have not achieved the results of last year and the performances of the new releases have also been disappointing: Only Need for Speed ​​Unbound entered the top 20, in eleventh position, while Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion and The Callisto Protocol were twenty-first and twenty-second. No sign of Marvel’s Midnight Suns.”

In short, the picture described by Christopher Dring is worrying, with some very famous products still holding up and everything else in a downward trend, moreover in a month like December which should guarantee sales of a certain thickness even for niche titles.