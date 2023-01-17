LONDON (Reuters) – Music superstar Madonna will embark on a new tour this year to celebrate her more than 40 years of hits.

Organizers said “Madonna: The Celebration Tour” will take fans on her “artistic journey across four decades and pays homage to the New York City where her music career began.”

She will travel to 35 cities, starting with Vancouver on July 15th. After a series of shows in North America, Madonna will head to Europe, ending the tour in Amsterdam on December 1st.

“I’m excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes of giving my fans the show they’ve been waiting for,” she said in a statement.

Madonna, the best-selling female music artist of all time, shared a video on her Instagram page of herself sitting at a table with celebrities including DJ Diplo, director Judd Apatow and actress and comedian Amy Schumer playing “Truth or Dare”. ”.

Schumer challenges Madonna to go on tour to perform her famous tracks and the “Material Girl” and “Like a Prayer” singer accepts the challenge.

Tickets for the tour, which will also feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, go on sale Friday.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)