Images of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 have leaked online, including multiplayer maps, menu screens, and perks.

Within hours, the screenshots were hit with copyright claims from Activision, adding credence to the claims they come from an in-development build. However, this is the internet, which means nothing’s ever truly gone, and the images are still going up faster than Activision can remove them.

While the map images have since been removed, the leaker claims the maps have partial titles, many of which will be familiar to Call of Duty players.



According to the leaker – who distributed the images via a throwaway Twitter/X account – they were unable to secure images or information about the single-player campaign or Black Ops 6’s zombies mode.

Other images hint at a reworked UI and menu system, although it’s possible the menus only look that way because it’s an in-development build.

Earlier this weekend, Activision banned over 65,000 players across Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The bans rolled out yesterday, purging of “cheating and boosting” players from both Ranked and non-Ranked play alike.

Black Ops 6 is hosting a multiplayer open beta this September, with those eligible for early access (which includes Game Pass subscribers) able to hop in one week prior.

ICYMI, last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is now available on Xbox Game Pass.