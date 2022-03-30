It sounds strange but it might be true, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 it would really be coming to Nintendo Switch, at least according to a rumor that has spread recently. The Activision title seems to have been spotted inside the company’s store, thus suggesting a possible announcement in the short term.

Everything comes from the photo you find a little further below, but there are some aspects that don’t really bode well. In the first place there is to understand the actual technical guarantee that the console of the great N can provideeven if from the point of view of the Nintendo conversion it has always been more or less great.

Adding to this is the fact that it is a title released in 2018 and, since Warzone has depopulated, re-proposing a fairly dated game would not be a big market operation. That said, although the screen is unambiguous, it’s also plausible that it’s just an unfortunate site error.

However, we do not know if this can be connected or not to the following rumor regarding the remastered Call of Duty, so we await further developments.

