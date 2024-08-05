According to the findings of Circana, Call of Duty and Fortnite dominate the most played titles ranking in the US during the last week of July, but right behind them is a surprise.

We are talking about EA Sports College Football 25which confirms itself as a great (and unexpected?) success within the American market, managing the difficult task of positioning itself behind the two famous blockbusters.

On PC the situation is very different, with Counter-Strike 2, Elden Ring and Once Human controlling the top 10, followed by Helldivers 2 and Destiny 2, which continue to churn out excellent numbers thanks to new content.

Most Played PS5 Games From July 22nd to July 28th, 2024

Call of Duty Hq Fortnite EA Sports College Football 25 GTA V Roblox NBA 2K24 The First Descendant Minecraft Madden NFL 24 Mortal Kombat 1

Most Played Games on Xbox Series X|S from July 22-28, 2024

Call of Duty Hq Fortnite EA Sports College Football 25 Roblox GTA V Minecraft The First Descendant Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege NBA 2K24 Elden Ring

Most Played Games on Steam from July 22nd to July 28th, 2024