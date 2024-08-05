According to the findings of Circana, Call of Duty and Fortnite dominate the most played titles ranking in the US during the last week of July, but right behind them is a surprise.
We are talking about EA Sports College Football 25which confirms itself as a great (and unexpected?) success within the American market, managing the difficult task of positioning itself behind the two famous blockbusters.
On PC the situation is very different, with Counter-Strike 2, Elden Ring and Once Human controlling the top 10, followed by Helldivers 2 and Destiny 2, which continue to churn out excellent numbers thanks to new content.
Most Played PS5 Games From July 22nd to July 28th, 2024
- Call of Duty Hq
- Fortnite
- EA Sports College Football 25
- GTA V
- Roblox
- NBA 2K24
- The First Descendant
- Minecraft
- Madden NFL 24
- Mortal Kombat 1
Most Played Games on Xbox Series X|S from July 22-28, 2024
- Call of Duty Hq
- Fortnite
- EA Sports College Football 25
- Roblox
- GTA V
- Minecraft
- The First Descendant
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
- NBA 2K24
- Elden Ring
Most Played Games on Steam from July 22nd to July 28th, 2024
- Counter Strike 2
- Elden Ring
- Once Human
- Helldivers 2
- Destiny 2
- Rocket League
- No Man’s Sky
- Baldurs Gate 3
- The First Descendant
- Team Fortress 2
Further details from Mat Piscatella
After publishing the ranking of the best-selling games in June in the USA, analyst Mat Piscatella has provided some further details regarding the top 10 drawn up on the basis of number of players present.
It seems that the closed beta of Marvel Rivals has positioned itself in twentieth place among the most played titles on Steam, while 7 Days to Die narrowly missed the appointment with the top 10, resulting eleventh and scoring a 91% jump on a weekly basis.
