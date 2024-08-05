CRUNCHYROLL has announced the acquisition of four new animated series that will be distributed starting next fall. During the month of October, they will land on the streaming platform The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor. TRILLION GAME and the second season of Forbidden Deductions by Ron Kamonohashi. The romantic comedy will also arrive in January 2025 Honey Lemon Soda.

CRUNCHYROLL REVEALS MULTIPLE ACQUISITIONS AND SURPRISES FANS WITH SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS AT ANIMAGIC 2024 The home of anime from around the world adds Honey Lemon Soda, TRILLION GAME, and The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor to its full library, while Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions returns for a second season Crunchyroll, the leading destination for anime fn from around the world, held its Industry Panel at Germany’s annual anime convention, AnimagiC 2024, on Saturday, August 3, at the Rosengarten in Mannheim. Along with hundreds of excited fans, Crunchyroll has announced the acquisition of several highly anticipated Japanese anime series, which will soon be broadcasted worldwide. Highlights include: Ron Kamonohashi’s gripping crime drama Forbidden Deductions is returning to Crunchyroll for a second season, and a new trailer was shared during the panel. The series is set to premiere this fall, in October 2024. Season 1 Synopsis: Ron Kamonohashi was considered a genius during his time at detective academy. But after a fatal mistake, he was expelled and banned from becoming a detective. Years later, police officer Totomaru Isshiki knocks on Ron’s door and asks for help with a serial murder case. He finds Ron, a hermit locked in his own house and with disheveled hair, who accepts. Together, this unlikely pair of detectives begins to solve their first mystery!

Crunchyroll has announced that it has acquired the anime adaptation of TRILLION GAME, based on the comedy-adventure manga written by Riichiro Inagaki (Dr. STONE) and illustrated by Ryoichi Ikegami. It is scheduled to premiere on Crunchyroll in October 2024. Synopsis: Old school friends Haru and Gaku will do anything to succeed. And for them, that means making a trillion dollars! But to do so, they must make the most of their unique skills. Haru can convince anyone when he speaks, while Gaku, although strange, is an expert programmer. Can their combined talents make their dream come true?

The coming-of-age romantic comedy Honey Lemon Soda is coming to Crunchyroll in January 2025! Based on the popular Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Mayu Murata, fans have been treated to a teaser trailer. Synopsis: In middle school, Uka Ishimori was nicknamed “Rock.” Hoping to change herself, she enrolls in Hachimitsu High School, which is known for its free-spirited politics. Sitting at the desk next to her is Kai Miura, a cool and carefree boy with lemon-colored hair. In reality, Uka has already met Kai in middle school and decided to enroll in Hachimitsu High School because of a single word he said to her. For Uka, the popular Kai is just a distant presence. But somehow, Kai begins to take an interest in Uka. As Kai encourages the girl, Uka begins to feel more and more connected to her classmate… But… Uka’s world is slowly changing because of Kai’s presence. “Now, I find myself bathed in a bright light that never stops expanding.”

And finally, the wait will soon be over… The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor will be coming to Crunchyroll in October 2024! This anime is based on the light novel series written by Sarasa Nagase and illustrated by Mitsuya Fuji. Synopsis: Jill escapes from prison the night before her fiancé, the heir to the throne Gerald, is executed. She is shot with an arrow during the escape, but instead of dying, she returns years in the past, to the day she meets Gerald. Desperate for this fate, she declares her love to the first man she meets, Hadis Teos Rave, her enemy in the future. This is her last chance to make things right!

