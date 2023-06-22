Midsummer | Outbound traffic is at its busiest today – in parts of the country we are driving in thunderstorms

Heavy rains may occur in places today.

Midsummer weekend outbound traffic is at its busiest today, according to Fintraffic’s road traffic center.

The amount of road traffic starts to increase on Thursday morning. The busiest time in traffic is from Thursday afternoon until around eight in the evening.

The most congested roads are highway 4 from the capital region towards Jyväskylä and highway 5 east of Heinola. Highway 9 from Tampere will also be congested. There are also enough commuters between Turku and Helsinki, although the traffic there is usually smooth, the road traffic center says.

Fintraffic is reminded that when driving, maintaining safety distances should be taken into account even in rush hour.

Meteorology the facility warns of thunderstorms in the afternoon in the regions of North Savo, North Karelia, Kainuu and the western part of North Ostrobothnia.

In the morning, a scattered rain area will arrive in the southern and western parts of the country from the southwest, which will advance towards the middle stages of the country and the thunderstorm area. Areas of rain and thunder are merging and intensifying.

“In connection with thunderstorms, there can be locally heavy rains”, the meteorologist on duty Heikki Sinisalo tells.

Although rain is expected in the southern and western parts as well, according to the Meteorologist, it is nothing more than a small relief from the long-lasting lack of rain.

“Forest fire warnings are widely in effect and will certainly continue to be so for the next few days,” Sinisalo sums up.