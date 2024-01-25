The heavy rains that states like California have recorded have caused significant flooding, millions of dollars in losses, and it has also been necessary to rescue people trapped in their homes or cars. Such is the case of a woman whose truck was overturned by water and had to wait 15 hours before rescuers came to help her using a helicopter.

When the tide of the creek next to the road she was driving on began to rise, the woman lost control of her truck until it overturned. The decision she made then was climb on top of your car and curl up waiting for help.

And the storm that hit the San Francisco Bay on Sunday night caused serious flooding. The woman did not measure the danger when she tried to cross a flooded road around 7:30 p.m. Monday, because he underestimated the depth and power of the water, authorities said.

Regarding the situation, Alameda County Fire Department Battalion Chief Kent Carlin told Fox“the water was significantly strong when we arrived, he drove his car off the road and into the stream, overturned the vehicle while she was still in the driver's seat.”

Of course, After the accident, the woman lost all her belongings, including her cell phone., which is why it was not possible for him to contact the emergency services. Fortunately, someone in the area saw her and contacted the fire department.

The situation was not at all easy because during the night the temperature dropped to 10 degrees Celsiusin addition to the fact that rain and fog were recorded, freezing the woman, who was also wet after getting out of the truck.

The impressive rescue of a woman trapped by floods in California

After the authorities were alerted about the situation, they went to the area immediately and initially attempted to rescue the woman using a ladder truck. However, it was not possible due to rising water, so they had to find a new solution.

The fire department called the California Highway Patrol to request an aerial rescue helicopter. That's how A rescuer was able to get down to the car and tied the woman with a harness, a maneuver that happened in less than a minute.

According to reports, despite the number of hours she spent waiting for her rescue and the cold night, the woman is fine and was taken to a local hospital to be examined. The video of the discovery you can see it here.