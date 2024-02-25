He State of California faces one of the homeless crises most serious in the United Stateswith more than 180,000 people in this situation, according to data from 2023. Given this alarming reality, Governor Gavin Newsom announced an ambitious project: the construction of 1,200 small houses for homeless people in different cities of the statesuch as Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San José.

These tiny homeswhich are part of a government initiative to address homelessness, represent hope for those living on the streets and struggling to find shelter and stability. With a commitment of US$1,000,000,000, the project seeks to offer a lasting solution to the homeless crisis in the state.

The design of these mini houses focuses on providing a safe living space and worthy for those who occupy them. Requirements such as electricity, windows and a door with a lock and peephole guarantee the security and privacy of residents. Besides, Every home should have a thermostat that provides heating and coolingwith the aim of ensuring habitable conditions during all seasons of the year.

According to state contracts, Homes must be at least three meters wide at their shortest distanceas indicated Business Insider. In addition, a minimum size of fourteen square meters is established for single-occupancy homes and twenty-five square meters for double-occupancy homes.

Prefabricated homes facilitate the construction process in California

The construction and assembly process of these houses is fast and efficient. Plugin House, one of six contractors selected by the state of California, uses prefabricated panels that can be assembled in a matter of hours with the help of unskilled labor. This methodology not only speeds up construction, but also reduces costs and maximizes project efficiency.

Integrated services such as laundry and social support complement the shelter offering.

In addition to offering physical shelter, these mini houses are designed to provide a home-like atmosphere. James Shen, co-founder of Plugin House, highlighted the aforementioned media that the goal is for residents to live with dignity. According to what the head of the company presented, the homes are not conceived as simple temporary shelters, but as true homes that promote the emotional and psychological well-being of their inhabitants.

Companies like Pallet, another of the contractors involved in the project, build refuge villages with integrated services such as laundry. This allows residents to have a safe place to return to each night, while receiving ongoing support from social workers and case managers.